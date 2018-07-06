Police blotter for July 6

The Bristol police reported the following arrests:

Joshua Bilodeau, 25, of 472 Broad St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 22, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia with less than one-half ounce of cannabis, possession with intent to sell narcotic substance, possession of controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance, sale or use or possession of fireworks, and for having weapons in a motor vehicle.

Jessica M. Bolesta, 34, of 218 Blakeslee St., Apt. B, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 22, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with license suspended or revoked, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and following too closely.

Luis K. Clark, 25, of 22 North Turnpike Rd., Wallingford, was arrested on Friday, June 22, and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension due to alcohol, evading responsibility of injury or property damage, criminal impersonation, and interfering with an officer.

John L. Plantamuro, 57, of 51 Broadman St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 22, and charged with second degree threatening.

Victor Joan Quiles, 31, of 19 Pratt St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 22, and charged with violation of probation.

Sean Bailey, 41, of 60 Pine Brook Terrace., Apt. A5, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, June 23, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and second degree threatening.

Jennifer Ann Dacosta, 39, of 104 Chestnut St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, June 23, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Michelleaje Torres, 19, of 104 Chestnut St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, June 23, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Jason A. Willard, 39, of 56 Park St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, June 23, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, and criminal violation of a protective order.

Kelvin Jorge Borrero, 27, of 78 Lincoln St., Apt. 3F, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, June 24, and charged with violation of a protective order.

Daniel P. Lango, 33, of 39 Kelly St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, June 24, and charged with littering.

Eldred Patton, 57, of 267 Main St., Apt. A, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, June 24, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Wilson Rodriguez-Torres, 41, of 23 Lone Oak Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Sunday, June 24, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and unsafe backing.

Julianna Maria Bardales, 18, of 781 Farmington Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, June 25, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Randy Braddock, 47, of 27 Rosemont St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, June 25, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor or drug or with an elevated blood alcohol content, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without an ignition device, failure to signal on a restricted turn, and failure to comply with fingerprint request.

Ashley Chance, 32, of 37 Morris Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, June 25, and charged with third degree larceny.

Shawn Hanscom, 46, of 19 Jacobs St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, June 25, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.

Robert Garnell Hunter, 20, of 447 Tudor St., Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, June 25, and charged with following too close, and first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis.

Erin B. Lacombe, 42, of 218 West St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, June 25, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Jay R. Pelletier, 46, of 179 Rethal St., Southington, was arrested on Monday, June 25, and charged with first degree criminal mischief.

Hector Rivera, 24, of 279 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, June 25, and charged with three counts of second degree failure to appear, criminal violation of a protective order, and first degree failure to appear.

Angel Guy Rosado, 34, of 12 Locust St., Meriden, was arrested on Monday, June 25, and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension due to failure to appear.

Jason A. Viel, 23, of 31 Addison St., Apt. 1F, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, June 25, and charged with third degree burglary, and sixth degree larceny.

Amy B. Beliveau, 40, of 1192 Burlington Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, June 26, and charged with disorderly conduct.

Michael Maurice Costello, 25, of 152 Jerome Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, June 26, and charged with being a fugitive from a justice warrant, first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis, and interfering with an officer.

Barbara J. York, 57, of 3 Hemmingway St., Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, June 26, and charged with possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.

Tyler Dorsey, 25, of 215 Birch St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, June 27, and charged with third degree criminal mischief, two counts of sixth degree larceny, possession of a shoplifting device, third degree burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.

Timothy Edward Harrison, 22, of 8 Lexington St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, June 27, and charged with traveling unreasonably fast, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to drive right, and failure to obey control signal.

Kelly David Nixon, 27, of 115 Louisiana Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, June 27, and charged with two counts of sixth degree larceny.

Paige L. Blancato, 27, of 147 Park St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, June 28, and charged with violation of a protective order.

Cynthia M. Gonzalez, 34, of 76 Chestnut St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, June 28, and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, and for not having insurance.

Joseph Weisbecker, 32, of 426 Emmett St., Apt. 426J, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, June 28, and charged with possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.