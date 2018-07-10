Obituaries: Allen L. Martin

Allen L. Martin, 47, of Bristol, beloved husband of Kellie (McGivney) Martin, passed away after a two year battle with cancer on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at St. Francis Hospital. Allen was born on May 30, 1971 in Bristol and was the son of the late Leo Martin and Jacqueline (Roussel) Martin.

Raised in Bristol, he attended Bristol Eastern High School and Goodwin Tech. He was a lover of animals and truly had a heart of gold. He was always putting others first, even with his battle with cancer where he did not even complain once. He enjoyed music, spending time with his two cats and his beloved family. Allen’s family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at St. Francis Oncology Unit and Masonicare Hospice, especially Amy and Reverend Dan.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his brother: Danny Martin of West Hartford; his two sisters and two brothers-in-law: Rachel and Richard Tedesco of Bristol, Denise and Charles Lachapelle of Virginia; his two nephews: Kevin Lachapelle and his wife Kate of Maine, Christopher Lachapelle of Windsor Locks; his two nieces: Amy Graham and her husband Nick of Bethel, Molly McGivney of Bristol; and great nieces and nephews: Elisabeth Graham, Charley Graham, Aiden Lachapelle.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (July 12, 2018) at 11:00 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday between 5 and 8 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

