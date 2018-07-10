Obituaries: Constantine B. Zachary

Constantine B. “Zack” Zachary, 79, of Black Walnut Lane, Burlington,

died Saturday, July 7, 2018 at his home after a long illness. He was the

husband of the late Patricia (Kasik) Zachary.

He leaves a son, William C. Zachary of New York; a sister, Daphne M.

Zachary of Farmington; the Hammel family, who meant the world to him;

and John and Michael Sanchirico, who have always been like sons.

Teddie Bilbiles was his close companion for many years.

The funeral will be held on Friday, July 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St.

Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 31 Brightwood Rd., Bristol. Those

wishing to attend are asked to go directly to the church. Burial will

follow in Peacedale Cemetery, James P. Casey Rd., Bristol. Calling hours

are Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln

Ave., Forestville (Bristol). To leave an online message of condolence or

to share a memory or photo, please visit Zack’s tribute page at

www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.