Obituaries: Richard James Williamson, MD

Robert James Williamson, MD, of Bristol, died on Friday July 6, 2018. Born

August 31, 1924 in Birmingham, Alabama, Bob attended Columbia Military

Academy in Tennessee and then Vanderbilt University in Nashville. He married

Janet Lorraine Ross in 1951. They met when she was a nurse at Yale University

where he was interning. He served as a Medical Officer in the Field Aid Station

during the Korean War. He and Janet moved from New Haven to Baltimore,

Maryland to complete his residency. Janet and Bob then returned to the Northeast

for a position working with Dr. Brezina on Woodland Street. Bob established a

solid practice at Bristol Hospital and at his own office at 104 Stearns Street. After

many years of community involvement, from Bank, Rotary, church and other

civic committees, Bob retired to his preferred simple life of occasional long

distance horse endurance rides and time to read at home. Robert is survived by

his wife Janet, two children, Rob and Laura, two grandchildren, Dannu and

Mikyla and his doting dog, Deva. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday

July 11, 2018 at 12 noon at the First Congregational Church, 31 Maple St.,

Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the church Memorial Garden.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the church from 11 A.M. to 12

Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Bristol Hospital

Development Foundation, P.O. Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011-0977. Funk

Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please visit Bob’s

memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com