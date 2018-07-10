Obituaries: Rita Bunnell

Rita (Kennerson) Bunnell, 76, of Terryville, passed away Sunday July 8, 2018 at home.
Rita was born in Grand Falls, New Brunswick Canada March 30, 1942, daughter of the late Harold and
Martha (McCarthy) Kennerson. Prior to her retirement she worked for General Motors. She was a member
of the Immaculate Conception Church Terryville. Rita was an avid scrap booker and card maker. She loved
and was devoted to her family and friends.
She is survived by, her sons Robert Bunnell and his wife Doris of Rocky Hill, Gregory Bunnell and his wife
Monica of Newington; her daughter Kathleen Urban of SC; her brother Eugene Kennerson of Bakersville; her
sisters Madeline Kelley of FL and Linda Caissie of Canada; her grandchildren Stephanie and her husband
Shawn Perkins, Jennifer Bunnell, Sean Urban and his wife Jamie and Kelly Urban; several nieces and
nephews. She was predeceased by 9 brothers and sisters.
The family would like to give special thanks to her dear friend Janet Losee for all her love and support and
to the Bristol Hospital Hospice nurses Katie and Ariel.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 11 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church
Terryville. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery Bristol. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville is
assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to
Bristol Hospice, P.O. Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011
