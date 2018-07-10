Obituaries: Rita Bunnell

Rita (Kennerson) Bunnell, 76, of Terryville, passed away Sunday July 8, 2018 at home.

Rita was born in Grand Falls, New Brunswick Canada March 30, 1942, daughter of the late Harold and

Martha (McCarthy) Kennerson. Prior to her retirement she worked for General Motors. She was a member

of the Immaculate Conception Church Terryville. Rita was an avid scrap booker and card maker. She loved

and was devoted to her family and friends.

She is survived by, her sons Robert Bunnell and his wife Doris of Rocky Hill, Gregory Bunnell and his wife

Monica of Newington; her daughter Kathleen Urban of SC; her brother Eugene Kennerson of Bakersville; her

sisters Madeline Kelley of FL and Linda Caissie of Canada; her grandchildren Stephanie and her husband

Shawn Perkins, Jennifer Bunnell, Sean Urban and his wife Jamie and Kelly Urban; several nieces and

nephews. She was predeceased by 9 brothers and sisters.

The family would like to give special thanks to her dear friend Janet Losee for all her love and support and

to the Bristol Hospital Hospice nurses Katie and Ariel.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 11 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church

Terryville. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery Bristol. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville is

assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to

Bristol Hospice, P.O. Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011

www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com