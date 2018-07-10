Southington Community Theatre schedules auditions

Southington Community Theatre will hold open auditions for its October

2018 production of Marcia Kash’s and Douglas E. Hughes’ “A Party to Murder” on Monday, July 30 and Tuesday, July 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. both days.

Auditions will take place at Southington Community Theatre Hall, 1237 Marion Ave. (the old Marion Firehouse), Marion and no appointments are necessary. Actors should be prepared to read from the script. Parts are available for three men and three women.

“A Party to Murder” is about how six people have come in secret to play a murder mystery game at a rustic island cottage on Halloween. Invited by writer Charles Prince, they appear set for a weekend of fun, until ghosts from the past come to haunt the proceedings and it becomes clear that all is not as it seems. The game takes on a sinister dimension when guests begin to die and the remaining players realize that they are playing for their lives.

“A Party to Murder” will be directed by Peter E. Pristic and produced by Peter E. Pristic and Heidi Bass-Lamberto.

For more information, email southingtoncommunitytheatre@gmail.com or call (860)833-7160.