Veterans in and around Plainville are invited to this free presentation on veteran’s benefits on Thursday, July 12 at 10 a.m. at the Plainville Senior Center.

Jason Coppola, Veterans Service Officer from the State Office of Advocacy and Assistance will give an overview of the numerous benefits available to veterans and their families. He also will answer questions.

The Plainville Senior Center is at 200 East St., Plainville. Register by calling the Senior Center at (860)747-5728.