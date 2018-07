Throughout the months of June, July, and August, the Higher Ground Christian Church, 550 King St., invites you to celebrate summer.

Every Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., HGCC invites the public to enjoy giveaways, a cookout, games and music. These summer block parties are free and open to the public, and will be held in the field, unless weather moves the party inside.

Their flyer also said, “Need a ride? Call 888-578-9248 for pick up locations in Bristol.”