City gets award for financial reporting

The City of Bristol was recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for the Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, according to a press release from the Mayor’s office.

“The City of Bristol is honored to have received these awards and recognition and will strive to continue the success in the upcoming fiscal year,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in a press release.

The award of Financial Reporting Achievement was awarded to Robin Manuele, assistant comptroller, for her successful efforts in coordinating and preparing the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, read the press release.

According to the press release, this achievement is the highest form of recognition given in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

“Both of these awards awards are indicative of the dedication of the staff in the comptroller’s office to continue to receive these awards. This is the 31st year the city has received the CAFR award and the 16th year the city has the PAFR award. Both awards are viewed very highly by the rating agencies. I want to give special recognition to the efforts of Robin Manuele, assistant comptroller, Jodi McGrane, assistant to the comptroller, Skip Gillis, senior accountant, and Sharon Chaika, budget/finance analyst,” said Diane Waldron, comptroller.