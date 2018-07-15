Fire report for July 13

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents.

June 22

North Main Street and Center Street, gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

Blakeslee Street and Riverside Avenue, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

145 Wilderness Way, lock-out.

464 West St., unauthorized burning.

June 23

149 Treble Rd., cooking fire, confined to container.

Frederick Street and West Washington Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

48 Sandra St., dispatched and cancelled en route.

June 24

23 Fair St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

201 North St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

250 Jacobs St. (Rockwell Park), lock-out.

820 Matthews St., alarm sounded due to malfunction.

321 Stonecrest Dr., good intent call, other.

Clark Avenue and Pequabuck Street, power line down.

850 Jerome Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

35 Bianca Rd., smoke from barbecue, tar kettle.

201 Pine St., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

325 Mix St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

Everett Street and Terryville Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

June 25

1 Pleasant St., alarm system activation, no fire, unintentional.

1001 Stafford Ave., alarm system activation, no fire, unintentional.

31 Norris Dr., lock-out.

143 Vance Dr., good intent call, other.

482 Broad St., carbon monoxide incident.

52 Sheila Ct., cooking fire, confined to container.

Broad Place and Broad Street, unauthorized burning.

Curttiss Street and Conlon Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

24 Misset St., power line down.

747 Pine St., animal rescue.

23 Marilyn Dr., cooking fire, confined to container.

321 Stonecrest Dr., HazMat release investigation with no hazmat.

June 26

Davis Drive and Quaker Lane, electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

26 Dino Rd., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

94 Birchwood Dr., lock-in.

200 Blakeslee St., good intent call, other.

50 Oakridge Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

284 North Main St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

June 27

Jerome Avenue and Richard Court, power line down.

87 North Pond St., unauthorized burning.

131 North Main St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

West Street and Divinity Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Center Street and West Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

39 Lewis St., power line down.

32 Valley St., good intent call, other.

94 Gaylord St., hazmat release investigation with no hazmat.

35 Fairway View Dr., carbon monoxide incident.

52 Sheila Ct., medical assist, assist EMS Crew.

June 28

120 Terryville Rd., lock-out.

June 29

60 Wooster Ct., water or steam leak.

139 Pleasant View Ave., assist police or other governmental agency.

35 Frederick St., carbon monoxide activation.

208 Maxine Rd., lock-out.

186 Mercier Ave., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

78 Jeannette St., unauthorized burning.

780 James P. Casey Rd., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

39 Pattonwood Dr., Southington, building fire.

94 Prospect St., lock-out.

114 Muir Ave., power line down.

Barnes Highway and Lincoln Avenue, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Melrose Street and Judson Avenue, unauthorized burning.

17 Melrose St., unauthorized burning.

June 30

2 Judd St., assist police or other governmental agency.

Dutton Avenue, lock-out.

225 North Main St., dispatched and cancelled en route.

Lillian Road and Armand Road, unauthorized burning.

July 1

71 Bishop St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

37 Crown St., assist police or other governmental agency.

451 Camp St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Beths Avenue and Katherine St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

93 Lawndale Ave., water or steam leak.

935 Middle St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

52 Sheila Court, assist invalid.

52 Sheila Ct., assist police or other governmental agency.

10 Maxine Rd., carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.

July 2

154 Emmett St., direct tie to fire department, malicious false alarm.

121 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

15 Wooding St., power line down.

12 Walter Place, carbon monoxide detector

152 Burlington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

12 Walter Place, CO detector activation due to malfunction.

121 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

July 3

97 Caesar Dr., chemical hazard (no spill or leak).

43 Prospect St., system malfunction, other.

110 Halcyon Dr., system malfunction, other.

25 Collins Rd., lock-in.

137 Lake Ave., power line down.

24 Edward St., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

325 Brewster Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

July 4

162 East Main St., assist police or other governmental agency.

81 Mines Rd., unauthorized burning.

812 Redstone Hill Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

July 5

173 Sycamore St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

1277 Stafford Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

43 Patricia Dr., system malfunction, other.

81 Field St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

July 6

39 Business Park Dr., natural vegetation fire, other.

West Washington Street and King Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

21 Tuttle Rd., removal of victims from stalled elevator.