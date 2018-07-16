Police blotter for July 13

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests:

Gabor Cirok, 42, of 34 Williams St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 29, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Ninamarie Cloutier, 56, was arrested on Friday, June 29, and charged with simple trespassing.

John Carlos Crespo-Lopez, 31, of 57 Union St., Apt. 8, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 29, and charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Devon Crussana, 32, of 267 Main St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 29, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Scott Doucette, 28, of 74 Divinity St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 29, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Isiah R. Jones, 25, of 489 Wolcott St., Apt. 7, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 29, and charged with traveling unreasonably fast.

Barbara G. Nanfito, 68, of 376 South St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 29, and charged with following too closely.

Maryrene Trigila, 46, of 517 Church St., Newington, was arrested on Friday, June 29, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to obey a control signal.

Jeremy Thomas Bayne, 36, of 4 Higgins Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, June 30, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle without carrying a license, and operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Emily Gallgher Dobruck, 30, of 140 Bassett St., New Britain, was arrested on Saturday, June 30, and charged with interfering with an officer, and second degree falsely reporting an incident.

Jacob John Koczur, 39, of 27 Concord St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, June 30, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plate, traveling unreasonably fast, failure to drive right, operation or permitting of operation of a motorcycle without liability insurance, first offense operation of a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license, interfering with an officer, and second degree falsely reporting incident.

Luis Rogelia Medina, 19, of 157 South Street Extension St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, June 30, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle by a minor with elevated blood alcohol content, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, and for having weapons in a motor vehicle.

Christopher Nieva, 25, of 84 Barlow St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, June 30, and charged with second degree failure to appear, and first degree failure to appear.

Terrance P. Reinhard Jr., 38, of 277 Divinity St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, June 30, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.

Brandon Deprey, 20, of 130 Michael Ln., Newington, was arrested on Sunday, July 1, and charged with reckless driving, driving with an intent to harass, second degree breach of peace, and second degree reckless endangerment.

Jamel Rashed Guest, 21, of 52 Putnam St., New Britain, was arrested on Sunday, July 1, and charged with creating a public disturbance.

Torrance Pettway, 40, of 161 Washington St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, July 1, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with license or registration suspended or revoked, and failure to signal on a restricted turn.

Cheryl Prenez, 52, of 24 Wooding St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, July 1, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and for not having insurance.

Ashley Therrien, 26, of 40 Main St., Apt. 111, Terryville, was arrested on Sunday, July 1, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance, and for having weapons in the motor vehicle.

Ashley L. Cunha, 31, of 17 Lyman Rd., Wolcott, was arrested on Monday, July 2, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to keep drugs in their original container, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.

Correana Morin, 29, of 81 Seymour St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, July 2, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Waleska Otero, 24, of 61 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, July 2, and charged with violation of a protective order.

Robert D. Pelkey, 27, of 91A Barnes St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, July 2, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia with less than one-half ounce of cannabis, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, and possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance.

Eldianne V. Raftery, 35, of 25 Hicks Dr., Windsor Locks, was arrested on Monday, July 2, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Valerie Sanchez, 22, of 111 Louisiana Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, July 2, and charged with injury or risk or impairing the morals of a child, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Robert C. Lemire, 34, of 48 Academy St., Southbury, was arrested on Tuesday, July 3, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, failure to keep route on a curve or hill, and for not having insurance.

Tasha G. Marshall, 24, of 38 Stearns St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, July 3, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Kimberly M. Prescott, 28, was arrested on Tuesday, July 3, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, and for being a fugitive from justice.

Patrick Summa, 34, of 121, Proctor St., Waterbury, was arrested on Tuesday, July 3, and charged with injury or risk or impairing the morals of a child, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Rochelle Trzuskoski, 21, of 38 Stearns St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, July 3, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Matthew Carl Bengston, 22, of 89 Surry Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, July 4, and charged with speeding.

Paul Bolduc, 34, of 37 George St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, July 4, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license.

Sarah Clark, 34, of 218 West St., Apt. B2, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, July 4, and charged with first degree failure to appear.

Duane L. Duff, 54, of 103 Cypress St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, July 4, and charged with failure to obey a stop sign.

Tara Ilic, 36, of 6 Earl St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, July 4, and charged with speeding.

Avery F. Marek, 23, of 18 Benham St., Apt. A, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, July 4, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, speeding, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and first offense operation of a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license.

Candice A. Morgan, 30, of 125 Gridley St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, July 4, and charged with speeding.

Robert Opalacz, 42, of 43 Roxbury Rd., East Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, July 4, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Gina G. Teti, 45, of 14 Quaker Ln., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, July 4, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Edward Anderson, 58, of 426 Emmett St., Apt. E, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, July 5, and charged with interfering with an officer, second degree breach of peace, and assault on a victim at least 60 years of age.

Christen Baldwin, 26, of Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, July 5, and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

Patricia Davis, 51, of 288 Pine St., Apt. 3C, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, July 5, and charged with disorderly conduct.

Scott Tony Johnson, 59, of 500 Stafford Ave., Apt. 10C, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, July 5, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Erinn M. Kalak, 27, of 319 Brainard Hill Rd., Higganum, CT, was arrested on Thursday, July 5, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.

Melissa A. Ouellette, 47, of 6 Round Hill Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, July 5, and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, second offense operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and littering.

Edward Anderson, 58, of 426 Emmett St., Apt. E, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, July 6, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, and second degree violation of conditions of release.

Patrick Butler, 39, of 84 Brentwood Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, July 6, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, second offense illegal operation of a