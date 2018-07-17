Cooling centers available during hot weather

The temperature is on the rise the next few days with high heat and humidity. Here are cooling stations for those needing help to get away from the heat, according to the mayor’s office.

The Bristol Public Library – Main Branch at 5 High St., is open as a Cooling Center Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Bristol Senior Center -240 Stafford Ave. is open as a Cooling Center, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Bristol Parks and Recreation reports all splash pads are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the two outdoor pools at Page and Rockwell Park, are also open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Price Chopper’s Food Court is open 24 hours and the manager, Mr. Martini, has graciously offered their location as a Cooling Center.

The Salvation Army – Bristol is open this week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Brian’s Angels, an outreach center within St. Vincent dePaul, 19 Jacob St., is open every day from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Agape House, 43 School St, (formerly the Baptist Church) is open every day except Sundays from 8 a.m. to moon.

As a reminder kindly check on family and/or elderly neighbors. Keep hydrated and remember, animals shouldn’t be left outside in the heat, or in vehicles.