Gishrei Shalom holds annual picnic; congregation announces new rabbi

Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation will host its annual community-wide summer picnic on Sunday, Aug. 5 at Recreation Park in Plantsville (Rain date is Aug. 12). This annual social event is an opportunity for individuals and families interested in learning more about the congregation to meet members in a relaxed setting and find out more about events and the community as a whole.

This year it is also an opportunity for the congregation’s new rabbi, Alana Wasserman, to introduce herself to the greater Southington Jewish community. Wasserman begins her work with the congregation on Aug. 1. She is new to New England, having re-located this summer from South Carolina with her husband, Rabbi Jeremy Master and their two children.

Wasserman was born in Paramus, N.J., raised in Texas, and was ordained at the Hebrew Union College in New York in 2004. She has worked previously in New Jersey, South Carolina and Florida.

Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation makes its spiritual home in the Southington First Congregational Church on the Town Green. Although small, the congregation has taken on large responsibilities including becoming guardians and restorers of a saved Holocaust Torah which dates from the 17th century.

The congregation will observe High Holiday Services beginning Rosh Hashanah on Sunday night, Sept. 9 and Monday, Sept. 10. Yom Kippur services will begin with Kol Nidre on Sept. 18 and will continue on Sept. 19, concluding with a community breakfast.

Directions to the picnic and general information about the congregation can be obtained by calling them at (860) 276-9113, writing to events@gsjc.org, visiting their website at www.gsjc.org or visiting their

Facebook page at Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation.