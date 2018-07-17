Musicians sought for farmer’s market

The Mayor’s Office is looking for additional musical talent to perform at the Bristol Farmer’s

Markets.

We are seeking artists who are eager to volunteer and have their music heard by local residents.

The

Saturday market on North Main Street, across from City Hall runs 10am-1pm through October

27th.

The newly initiated Federal Hill Green Market runs on Wednesdays from 3pm-6pm during July

and

August.

“We have been getting great crowds at the Farmers Market and in conjunction with our newly

formed

Arts, Culture and Tourism Commission, we want to feature local talent and give them a place to

perform.” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.

“In addition to local veteran performer, Jason Gerrish, the July 7th Farmers Market featured ‘The

Missing Peace’, a band comprised of college aged kids from Bristol,” said Greg Hahn, a member

of the

City Council, “we would like to feature other talented musicians and artists as well.”

To express interest in performing, please call the Mayor’s Office.

Contact: Cathy Savino, Mayor’s Office: 860-584-6250