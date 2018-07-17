Obituaries: Alfred Rafaniello

Alfred Rafaniello, 91, of Bristol, widower of Doris (Doolittle) Rafaniello and Dorothy (Pietrofesa) Landry

Rafaniello, went home to be with the Lord on Monday (July 9, 2018) at Ingraham Manor. Fred was born

in Bristol on January 8, 1927 and was one of five children of the late Alfred Rafaniello, Sr. and Mary

(Muscato) Rafaniello. A lifelong resident of Bristol, he attended Bristol schools before enlisting in the

United States Navy. He served during World War II in Okinawa, Japan. He then joined the Bristol

Police Department serving in various capacities from Patrolman to Detective establishing the narcotics

investigation division. He retired as Lt. Rafaniello after 20 years. He then went to work as an

Investigator with the State of Connecticut Judicial Branch. After his final retirement, he spent winters in

Florida for over 25 years. He loved golf and was a member of Pequabuck Golf Club. He was a diehard

Yankee fan and enjoyed playing cards. He also enjoyed puzzles, games and music, teaching himself how

to play the piano. A man of strong faith, he was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish attending St.

Anthony Church in Bristol. He most loved his family to whom he was a role model, leaving behind a son,

Gary Rafaniello of Bristol; four daughters: Deborah Ogonowski and husband, Bill of Bristol, Mary Anne

Lorusso of Thomaston, Theresa Miller and husband, Joel, of Inverness, FL, and Lisa Porter and husband,

George Porter, Jr. of Terryville; the extended Landry family; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren;

and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings: Joseph Rafaniello, Dr. Robert

Rafaniello, Lilly Marinelli, and Angelina Fusciello, and a son-in-law: Bill Lorusso. Relatives and friends

may call at Funk Funeral Home on Tuesday between 5 and 8 PM. Funeral services will be held on

Wednesday (July 18, 2018) at 10 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Anthony

Church, 111 School St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with military honors to follow.

Burial will be on Thursday (July 19, 2018) at 1 PM in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place,

Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 .

