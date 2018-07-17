Obituaries: Cynthia Anne Ross

CYNTHIA ANNE (CLEMENT) ROSS RN, 62, passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at her home in the Forestville section of Bristol, CT in the loving company of family. She courageously battled papillary serous uterine cancer after being diagnosed in 2014 and achieving remission for 2 years, and was optimistically undergoing treatment for recurrence. Cindy was born September 14, 1955 in St Mary’s Hospital, Waterbury, the youngest of six children of the late Alcide J and Rose A (Jacques) Clement. She was raised and educated in Wolcott, graduating in the Wolcott High School Class of 1973. She earned her Licensed Practical Nurse through WF Kaynor Regional Vocational Technical School and St Mary’s Hospital in 1976, and was subsequently employed by St Mary’s Hospital, Waterbury. Following her marriage in 1978, she worked in a local nursing home and then at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Newington before stopping work outside of the home in anticipation of the birth of her son. Following the entry of her youngest child into grade school, Cindy reentered the workforce in 1991 as a nursing and media/aide paraprofessional working with children with multiple and severe disabilities in the Plainville Community Schools, beginning at Linden Street Elementary School and then, in 1992, transferring to Toffolon Elementary School as a special education nurse. She resumed her education, attaining her associate of science degree and her Registered Nurse from Regents College of the State University of New York at Albany in 1997, whereupon she was hired as the school nurse at Toffolon Elementary School, Plainville, thriving there until her retirement in September, 2017. Cindy was respected by peers, students and families, and staff alike for her “no nonsense” and practical approaches to a variety of issues and challenges, her organizational skills, and beloved for her penchant for decorating her office with portions of her Beanie Babies collection or sharing her legendary 20 varieties of holiday cookies. Cindy developed a knack for superb baking and delicious cooking, and hosted many memorable meals and parties. She also was talented in craft projects, earning the nickname “Sample” at Toffolon for her ad hoc efforts at creating samples of arts and crafts projects associated with reading literacy, and was the “go-to” parent for her children when dealing with creative assignments. She excelled at needlework, with which she proudly decorated her home, having received a high school citation for academic excellence in fashion design and interior decorating leading to her creating her own wedding dress. As an “empty-nester”, Cindy embraced technology with her interest in embroidery and could often be found tucked away in her upstairs sewing room creating a variety of special fleece blankets or hand towels as gifts. Cindy was devoted to her family and especially her four grandchildren on whom she doted with unreserved pride. Cindy is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Douglas, and their three children and spouses: Matthew and Chalise (Nettleton) Ross, and grandchildren, Nathaniel and Eleanor, of Unionville; Elissa and Sean Conroy, and grandchildren, Braden and Ian, of Carthage, NC; and Krista and Benjamin Wagoner of Bristol. She is also survived by her siblings: Jacqueline (Robert) Evans of Naugatuck; Arlene Clement of Wolcott; Alcide (Karen) Clement Jr of Branford; Louise Clement of Austin, TX; and Henry “Michael” (Janice) Clement of Southington. In addition, she is survived by 10 nieces and nephews, an uncle and aunt, and their families and a host of loved extended family. A woman of faith, Cindy was a longtime parishioner of the Church of St Matthew, Forestville. Cindy’s family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the warm and compassionate care she received from her caregivers and hospice nurses and all of her many doctors but, more especially, also the extraordinary skill and compassion accorded by Molly A Brewer MD, and her attentive associates with the Gynecological Oncology Department of the Neag Comprehensive Cancer Center at UConn Health in Farmington. In accordance with her wishes, Cindy’s funeral mass will be held at the Church of St Matthew, 120 Church Avenue, Forestville section of Bristol, on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 11:30AM. There are no calling hours. Private interment will be in the family plot in West Avon Cemetery, Avon. Arrangements are entrusted to Ahern Funeral Home, Unionville, through which tributes may be conveyed to Cindy’s family at http://www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Donations in Cindy’s memory may be directed to the Women’s Cancer Prevention Fund – MB #23125 at the UConn Foundation, making checks payable to The UConn Foundation, Inc., 2390 Alumni Drive, Unit 3206, Storrs, CT 06269, with a memo notation, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

