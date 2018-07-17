Obituaries: Elmer L. Cleveland, Jr.

Elmer L. “Sonny” Cleveland, Jr., 58, of Bristol, husband of Deborah McMahon Cleveland, died

Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at his home. Sonny was born July 6, 1960 and was a son of Joan Lucia and

the late Elmer L. Cleveland, Sr. He was raised and attended school in Ware, MA and has resided in

Bristol for the past 20 years. He was employed as a carpenter, was an avid fisherman, and was in

active recovery at BRC. Sonny is survived by his wife Deborah, his mother and step-father: Joan

and Arnold Lucia of Lakeland, FL; two daughters: Crystal Natalie Cleveland of Bristol and Shannon

Whalen of Enfield; four sisters: Sheila Macanik, Anita Nadeau, and Brenda Cleveland, all of Ware,

MA, and Linda Massino of Delaware; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his

brother, Paul Cleveland. A time of remembrance will be celebrated on Sunday, August 5, 2018,

between 2 and 4 PM at Bristol Recovery Club. There are no calling hours. Please omit flowers.

Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Sonny’s memorial

web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com