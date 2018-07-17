Obituaries: Lawrence G. Nordgren

Lawrence G. Nordgren, 67, of Bristol passed away on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at Bristol Hospital. He was born on June 14, 1951 in New Britain, a son of the late Alfred A. and Maureen (Patterson) Nordgren.

Lawrence was the loving husband of Kathleen (Lucas) Nordgren for 43 years. He enjoyed golfing, playing darts and was in a cribbage league with his wife and son. He was an avid New England Patriots, Red Sox and UCONN fan. Lawrence worked at Pratt & Whitney for 40 years and was a member of the Bristol Polish Club for over 10 years.

Besides his wife, Lawrence is survived by his son David A. Nordgren of Bristol; daughters Sarah M. Hart and her husband Steven of Wolcott, Melissa A. Nordgren of Bristol, Jessica L. Nordgren of Bristol; grandchildren Alexis, Christian, Elijah, Quentin, Dasia, Aidan, Wyatt and Jasmynn; brothers Thomas Nordgren and his wife Mary of Burlington, Michael Nordgren and his wife Tammy of Fairfield; sisters Barbara Legate of TX, Claire Miller and her husband Phillip of OH and several nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his sister Maureen Varrato.

The family invites friends and loved ones to calling hours at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Avenue, Forestville/Bristol on Saturday July 21, 2018 between 11AM and 1PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thomaston Savings Bank, Attn: Larry Nordgren Memorial Fund, 40 Middle St. Bristol, CT 06010.

