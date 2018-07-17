Obituaries: Margaret Witick

Margaret (Steinagel) Witick, 85, of Terryville, widow of William M. Witick, passed away Sunday July 15, 2018 at Cook

Willow Convalescent Home, Plymouth.

Margaret was born June 6, 1933 in Bristol, CT, daughter of the Edward and Amelia (Norton) Steinagel. Prior to her

retirement she was a LPN at Bristol Hospital for 33 years. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church,

Terryville, where she was a member of the Ladies Aide, Church Choir and the Church Bell Choir. She was Past

Commander of the CT Coast Guard Aux and also a member of the Terryville-Plymouth Senior Citizens.

She is survived by her sisters, Edith Steinagel of Terryville and Edna Daigle of Plymouth and also several nieces and

nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Arthur Hine and Edward Steinagel and her nephew, Gary Daigle.

Funeral services will be held 11AM on Wednesday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Terryville. Relatives and friends

may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville Tuesday evening from 5-7PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 8 Maple St., Terryville, CT

