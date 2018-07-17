Obituaries: Robert W. Gundersen

Robert W. Gundersen, beloved husband of Juliette (Smith) Gundersen, died on Thursday, July 12, 2018 after a brief illness. He was born March 26, 1922 to the late Robert A. and Dawn (Buffington) Gundersen.

Bob served honorably in the United States Army Air Force as a Master Sargent from 1942-1945. He was raised in Watertown, Massachusetts and attended Boston University. Bob married the love of his life, Julie, on May 8, 1948 and moved to Bristol in 1959. He worked for Peck, Barnard & Olmstead until 1977 and then joined Marsh and McLennan in Hartford where he retired as a Senior Vice President after 20 years. Bob enjoyed golf, tennis, skiing, traveling and his favorite sports teams, the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Bob was involved in numerous community organizations. He was a longtime member of Chippanee Country Club and the Kiwanis Club. After retiring, he was a nursing home ombudsman at Sheriden Woods for ten years. Above all else, Robert loved his family and was a friend to all.

In addition to his wife of 70 years Julie, Bob is survived by two children: Deborah Duchala and her husband Frank, Robert A. Gundersen and his wife Patricia; three grandchildren: Todd Duchala, Katelyn Gundersen, Alexandra Gundersen; and two great grandchildren: Jackson Duchala, Gavin Duchala.

Funeral services will be held on Friday July 20, 2018 at 12 noon at the First Congregational Church, 31 Maple St., Bristol with military honors following. The family will receive relatives and friends at the church from 11 A.M. to 12 Noon.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

