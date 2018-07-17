Self Suffice will present RapOetry workshop

The best kept secret in Hip Hop is coming to Bristol. Self Suffice, an international recording artist and creativity coach, will present a streamlined version of the critically acclaimed RapOetry Workshop on Tuesday, July 17 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. While creating a collaborative performance piece (in the genre of rap/hip-hop/spoken word poetry), participants will practice stepping beyond stage fright, maintaining a creative flow state, and breaking writer’s block.

Register for this free workshop at www.bristolrec.com.