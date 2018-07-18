Kids listings, starting July 20

SUNDAY, JULY 22

BRISTOL

PRINCESS TEA. 1 to 3 p.m. Cookies and juices, guest princess, storytelling, balloon animals. Princess dress and tiara encouraged. Carousel rides. Princess wand craft. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Reservations. $20 per child. $5 per adults. (860) 585-5411, www.TheCarouselMuseum.org/book-online

MONDAY, JULY 23

BRISTOL

FARMER MINOR AND DAISY THE PIG. 10 a.m. Kids of all ages are invited to hear pig stories, color pig pictures, and, of course give Daisy a kiss. Free. Bristol Public Library, Children’s Department, 5 High St., Bristol.

JULY 23-27

BRISTOL

GALATIC STARVEYORS VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL. 5:30 to 8 p.m. each day. Open to all children entire Pre-K to sixth grade. St. Andrew Lutheran church, 1125 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Free. Includes dinner or your child at 5:30 p.m. Register. Standrewct.org. (860) 583-5809. Sponsored by Gloria Dei, St. Andrew, and Zion Lutheran Churches.

TUESDAY, JULY 24

BRISTOL

PRINT MAKING. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Draw a horse, unicorn or other animal. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Register. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org

RAILROAD DAY. 10 a.m. to noon. Hop aboard the Roaming Railroad and take a spin around the parking lot, and be sure to check out special activities from the Railroad Museum of New England! All activities and Roaming Railroad rides are included with museum studio admission. Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, One Pleasant Street, Bristol. For youth ages 2-8. This event is included in the $10/person admission fee. info@imaginenation.org. (860) 314-1400.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 25

BRISTOL

MASK MAKING WORKSHOP. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Create a 3-D mask of your favorite animal. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Register. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org

NOW thru AUG. 16

PLAINVILLE

STORYCRAFT PROGRAM. 10:30 a.m. every Thursday. Children ages 4 to 8 will share a story and do a related craft. Registration is required. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru AUG. 17

PLAINVILLE

PICTURE BOOKS AND POPSICLES. 11 a.m. every Friday. Share a story or two while participants enjoy a popsicle. Families are asked to bring a blanket to sit on. In inclement weather, program won’t take place. Children’s Room Garden Area, Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW

PLAINVILLE

SUMMER LIBRARY ADVENTURES PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS OF ALL AGES. Toddlers and preschoolers can pick up an activity log and earn a free book. Elementary School children can pick up their library activity log book to earn a free book and a chance at one of three raffle prizes. High schoolers receive a ticket for a raffle prize every time they check out items at the library this summer. Middle school students can choose to participate in either the Log Book program or the high school program. The annual summer scavenger hunt is underway. All are welcome to sign up for the many summer programs offered throughout the summer. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450, www.PlainvilleLibrary.org

ONGOING

OTHER

BUSHNELL PARK CAROUSEL. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Bushnell Park Carousel, Bushnell Park, Hartford. $1.