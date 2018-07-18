Miscellaneous listings, starting July 20

SATURDAY, JULY 21

BRISTOL

BRISTOL BLUES MILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION DAY. 1:30 p.m., gates open for pre-game activities. 4 p.m., game time. The Blues will play the Sharks. Event includes an array of exhibits and military vehicles in tribute to armed forces, veterans, and first responders. Feature exhibit will be a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter, which will land at 1:30 p.m. and depart prior to game time. Muzzy Field, Bristol.

WEST END POP UP MARKET. 9 a.m. Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol.

OTHER

SINGLES DINNER EVENING. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 6:30 p.m. Esca Restaurant, 437 Main St., Middletown. You buy your own dinner. Reserve. (860) 582-8229.

MONDAY, JULY 23

BRISTOL

‘HISTORY OF ROCK ‘N’ ROLL WITH TONI RENZONI. 1 p.m. A program about Connecticut’s influence on the history of rock ‘n’ roll. From New Haven’s Five Satins to Bob Dylan’s appearance at Branford’s Indian Neck Folk Festival. Renzoni’s book, “Connecticut Rock ‘n’ Roll, A History,” will be available for sale. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Register. (860) 584-7790. BristolLib.com/manross

TUESDAY, JULY 24

BRISTOL

ESSENTIAL OIL AND CHARM WORKSHOP. 12 to 1:30 p.m. ScentsAbility Project’s Michelle Brisette will speak. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Free with museum admission. $6 for adults, $5.50 for seniors. Thecarouselmuseum.org, (860) 585-5411.

MONDAY, AUG. 6

BRISTOL

BRISTOL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 27TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. 10:30 a.m., register. 11 a.m., lunch. Noon, shotgun. Steak dinner, raffle and awards following golf. New in 2018, Ladies only 9-Hole Tournament. Tunxis Country Club, 87 Town Farm Rd., Farmington. Register online. www.CentralCTChambers.org. Mail registration and payment to Bristol Chamber of Commerce, Executive Suites, 440 North Main St., Bristol, CT 06010.

FRIDAY, AUG. 31

BRISTOL

CROCODILE CLUB. Noon, Social hour. 1 p.m., lamb dinner. 1 to 2 p.m., speechifying. 137th reunion. Lake Compounce, Bristol. Benefit for New England Carousel Museum. $50 per person. (860) 585-5411. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

BRISTOL

9/11 MEMORIAL BUS TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Lunch at Carmine’s included. $117 per person. Deadline to register is Aug. 6. (860) 585-1020.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 19

BRISTOL

‘THE BIG E’ IN SPRINGFIELD, MASS. BUS TRIP.’ Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Connecticut Day. $55 per person. Deadline, Aug. 19. (860) 585-1020.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1956. 3 to 7 p.m. 80th birthday party reunion. Back Nine Tavern, Stanley Golf Course, New Britain. (860) 276-9199, wennberg@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO OKTOBERFEST AT KRUCKER’S RESORT IN POMONA, N.Y. Held by the St. Matthew Ladies Guild. German food, drinks, festivities. $113 per person. Deadline Sept. 10. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

BRISTOL

VERMONT FALL FOLIAGE-BENNINGTON, VT. BUS TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Dine the Publyk House. Visit the Lincoln family home at Hildene and the Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop. $129 per person. Sept. 18 deadline. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, OCT. 25

BRISTOL

‘GERMANFEST’ AT WILLIAMS INN. Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Sample authentic cuisine such as smoked pork loin, roast baron of beef, salads, soups, potato pancakes, knockwurst, etc. Visit the Yankee Candle Company. $111 per person. Deadline Sept. 25.