Music listings, starting July 20

TUESDAY, JULY 24

BRISTOL

MID-SUMMER MOTOWN. 6:30 p.m. Presented by The Library Coffee House. Bristol Public Library, 5 High Street, Bristol. No charge. RSVP. www.BristolLib.com. (860) 584–7787 x 2023. Refreshments courtesy of the Friends of the Bristol Public Library.

TUESDAY, JULY 24

BRISTOL

SICK SINCE SUNDAY. 7 p.m. Part of the Summer Concert Series of Bristol Parks and Recreation. Modern and classic rock. Ultimate WireForm, Forestville.

SUNDAY, JULY 29

BRISTOL

2ND ANNUAL MUSIC ON THE FARM. 1 to 6 p.m. Music festival. Live musical acts, food, beverages, more. Wanda Houston and HBH, Eight to the Bar. Latanya Farrell. Beer provided by the Firefly Hollow Brewing, wine, and food items available for purchase. Indian Rock Nature Center, 501 Wolcott Rd., Bristol. $25 advance tickets for lawn seats and $35 for tent seats. After July 27 and at the door, tickets are $30 for lawn seats, $40 for tent seats. Rain or shine. (860) 583-1234. www.elcct.org Rain or shine. No outside food or coolers allowed.