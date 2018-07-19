Obituaries: Arthur J. Morenz

Arthur J. Morenz, Jr., 96, of Burlington, husband of the late Monica (Gerchak) Morenz, passed away at home on Tuesday (July 17, 2018) with his loving family at his side. Arthur was born in New Haven, CT on December 9, 1921, and was a son of the late Arthur J. Sr. and Mary (Doyle) Morenz. He resided in Meriden before moving to Burlington 50 years ago, and prior to retiring, he was employed at New Departure-Hyatt Division of General Motors, Bristol. Arthur was a U.S. Army Air Corps officer in World War II, a member of St. Gregory Church, Bristol and the Bristol Garden Club.

Arthur is survived by four sons: Arthur J. III (Carol) Morenz of Thomaston, Edward Morenz of Swanzey, NH, Mark J. Morenz of Haddam, and David (Sherri) Morenz of Jupiter, FL; four daughters: Monice (Neil) Grabowski of Morris, CT, Mary Morenz of South Glastonbury, Ann Morenz of Burlington, and Amy (Tom) Gardiner of Portland; two sisters, Lorraine Waller and Audrey Hollman, both of Meriden; fifteen grandchildren, Jesse, Corey (Sheila), and Tristan Morenz, Meredith, Luke, and Emily Morenz, Alina Grabowski, Monica Morenz, Courtney and Katelyn Morenz, Leah, Kara, Tommy, Kyle, and Zach Gardiner; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a brother: John Morenz; two sisters; Claire Tierney and Rita Edson; and his daughter-in-law: Winnie Morenz. A Special thanks to our Hospice Angel, Tamara LaFlamme.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (July 24, 2018) at 9AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Gregory Church, Bristol for a Mass of Christian burial, celebrated at 10AM. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday (July 23, 2018), between 6 and 8 P.M. Memorial donations may be made to WJMJ Radio, 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, CT 06712-1052.