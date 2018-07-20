Chamber hosting gubernatorial forum Aug. 9

The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce, the 2nd largest Chamber of Commerce in Connecticut, is holding a Gubernatorial Forum on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 am at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville, CT. The event is being held by the Regional Legislative Action Committee of the chamber and all candidates for Governor have been invited to participate.

“We believe it is very important to give our business leaders and members an opportunity to meet with the candidates for Governor, hear their vision and ideas for Connecticut and have the ability to

ask them relevant questions”, stated Paul S. Lavoie, General Manager of Carey Manufacturing and Regional Chair of the Legislative Action Committee in a press release from the chamber.

“We’ve invited all 8 potential candidates to participate, in advance of the primaries, to allow our members to be informed before they vote. We believe that the path to prosperity for Connecticut is through job creation and creating opportunities for businesses and people to succeed”, continued Lavoie in the press release.

“As of July 19, we have confirmed participation from Tim Herbst, David Stemerman, Bob Stefanowski, Steve Obsitnik, and Oz Greibel. Ned Lamont, due to a scheduling conflict, has declined to participate and after several contacts, Joe Ganim, and Mark Boughton have not responded or confirmed. We hope to have full participation at this event as we anticipate having over 300 people in attendance. In addition, Nutmeg TV will be broadcasting and will have the video available the next day.” stated Cindy Bombard, President and CEO of the Central CT Chambers of Commerce in the press release.

For more information on the event or to register, please go to www.CentralCTChambers.org or call (860)584-4718.

