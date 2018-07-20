Obituaries: Mabel Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Radcliff

Mabel Elizabeth “Betty” (Rowley) Radcliff, 92, passed from this life to the next on July 17, 2018 at her home in Bristol, Connecticut. Betty was the beloved wife of the late Donald F Radcliff for 63 years. Born in Newington, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Harry Rowley and Mabel (Hickox) Rowley. She graduated from the University of Connecticut with a business degree and began her career at Connecticut General Life Insurance. She supported Don in founding Radcliff Wire Inc. and raising their five children. She resided in Bristol for more than 50 years, though in later years she and Don spent part of the year in Florida or traveling the country in their RV. She loved gardening, camping, bowling, serving others and her church. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend to many. She was very proud of the scholarship fund she and Don established through the Main Street Community Foundation and the legacy of education it provides. Betty is survived by her children; Jeanne Radcliff of Bristol, Frank and Beth Radcliff of Columbia, SC, Jim and Priscilla Radcliff of Cary, NC, Charlie and Barbara Radcliff of Bristol, and Alice Radcliff of Rocky Hill, CT, and by seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. The family would like to thank her doctor, Nelson Bondhus, M.D., and her aide, Juli Echeverria for their compassionate care. Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 23 from 4 – 7 pm at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT. A memorial service celebrating Betty’s life will be held on August 2 at 11 am at the South Road Church of Christ, 69 South Rd, Farmington, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Radcliff Family Scholarship Fund, Main Street Community Foundation, P.O. Box 2702, Bristol, CT 06011. The Radcliff Family invites you to send a condolence message in Betty’s guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

