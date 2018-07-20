Obituaries: Paul J. Schenone, Jr.

Paul J. Schenone, Jr., 69, of Plainville, passed peacefully Wednesday morning,

July 18, 2018 with his loved ones by his side.

Paul was born in Bristol on September 11, 1948, the son of the late Paul J.

Schenone, Sr. and Margaret (Marrone) Schenone and resided in Plainville for

most of his life. He retired after many years as a driver for Scalia Brothers

Trucking. Paul was a very private person who had two loves: the first was

playing the stock market and the second was his companion of over 35 years,

Lisa Fasolo. He liked collecting automovtive memorabilia and working in his

yard until it was perfect. Paul had also been a communicant of Our Lady of

Mercy Church, Plainville.

Besides Lisa, he leaves his longtime friend Anthony Fasolo (Christine Newsome)

and close friends Reggie Gorneault and Paul and Kathleen Oakes. Besides his

parents, Paul was predeceased by his sister Caroline Schenone.

Paul’s funeral will be held on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at O’Brien

Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville. Committal service and interment

will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. In lieu of

flowers, donations are requested to go to the American Cancer Society, 825

Brook St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To leave a message of condolence, share a

memory or a photo, please visit Paul’s tribute page at www.OBrien-

FuneralHome.com.