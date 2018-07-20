Obituaries: Theresa G. Michaud

Theresa G. Michaud, 86, died on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. She
was born May 27, 1932 in Frenchville, Maine to the late Leonard
and Emma (Martin) Gagnon.
Theresa is survived by her two daughters: Joyce Bouchard of
Bristol, Cynthia Berardinelli of Burlington; her brother: Gerald
Gagnon and his wife Gloria of Plainville; six sisters: Jeanne
Chamberland of Maine, Pearl Martin of Forestville, Lillian
Bussierre of Maine, Marianne Thibault and her husband Arthur of
Berlin, Rita Dumont and her husband Frank of Canada, Aline
Michaud and her husband Roger of Florida; her six
grandchildren: Monica Cyr and her fiancé Dennis Wynne of New
Britain, Pamela Cyr and her husband Jonathan Long of
Marlborough, Danielle Chizinski and her husband Patrick of
Bristol, Nicole Ouellette and her husband Jason of Bristol, Laura
Berardinelli and her fiancé Dustin Libby of Bristol, Evan
Berardinelli; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her
parents, Theresa is predeceased by her daughter: Brenda Cyr; her
three brothers: Claude Gagnon, Antoine Gagnon, Benoit Gagnon;
and her longtime companion: Pasquale Tedesco.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday (July 22, 2018) at 1:00
PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Relatives
and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Sunday between
11:00 AM and 1:00 PM. Burial will be private.
Please visit Theresa’s memorial web-site at
www.FunkFuneralHome.com
