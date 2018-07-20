Obituaries: Theresa G. Michaud

Theresa G. Michaud, 86, died on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. She

was born May 27, 1932 in Frenchville, Maine to the late Leonard

and Emma (Martin) Gagnon.

Theresa is survived by her two daughters: Joyce Bouchard of

Bristol, Cynthia Berardinelli of Burlington; her brother: Gerald

Gagnon and his wife Gloria of Plainville; six sisters: Jeanne

Chamberland of Maine, Pearl Martin of Forestville, Lillian

Bussierre of Maine, Marianne Thibault and her husband Arthur of

Berlin, Rita Dumont and her husband Frank of Canada, Aline

Michaud and her husband Roger of Florida; her six

grandchildren: Monica Cyr and her fiancé Dennis Wynne of New

Britain, Pamela Cyr and her husband Jonathan Long of

Marlborough, Danielle Chizinski and her husband Patrick of

Bristol, Nicole Ouellette and her husband Jason of Bristol, Laura

Berardinelli and her fiancé Dustin Libby of Bristol, Evan

Berardinelli; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her

parents, Theresa is predeceased by her daughter: Brenda Cyr; her

three brothers: Claude Gagnon, Antoine Gagnon, Benoit Gagnon;

and her longtime companion: Pasquale Tedesco.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday (July 22, 2018) at 1:00

PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Relatives

and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Sunday between

11:00 AM and 1:00 PM. Burial will be private.

Please visit Theresa’s memorial web-site at

www.FunkFuneralHome.com

