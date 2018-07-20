Police blotter for July 20

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Emmanuel Barracato, 25, of 32 Dudley St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, July 9, and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Duryl Beaufort, 49, of 15 Goodridge St., Hartford, was arrested on Monday, July 9, and charged with fourth degree larceny.
- William A. Coretto, 60, of 66 Emmett St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, July 9, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plate, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and for not having insurance.
- Isaac Obed DeJesus, 18, of 38 Park St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, July 9, and charged with third degree assault.
- Patrick Holley, 37, of 149 Park St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, July 9, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage.
- Brandon A. Marra, 26, of 25 Bagley Rd., Southington, was arrested on Monday, July 9, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Liza Tamara Perez, 23, of 144 Greene St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, July 9, and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Marilinda Torres, 56, of 168 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, July 9, and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Robert P. Werbesky, 64, of 130 Tracy Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, July 9, and charged with enticing a minor by computer.
- Crystal Brozynski, 27, of 9 Conlon St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, July 10, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Bryce Phillip Czarneski, 20, of 364 Westwood Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, July 10, and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- David J. Czarneski, 53, of 364 Westwood Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, July 10, and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Gary Lamarre, 59, of 57 Park St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, July 10, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
- Katarzyna J. Piotrowska, 50, of 31 Rossi Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, July 10, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.
- Alex Rivera, 23, of 135 Ellis St., New Britain, was arrested on Tuesday, July 10, and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Chrissey M. Sears, 35, of 334 Emmett St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, July 10, and charged with first degree failure to appear.
- Kristal Carpenter, 38, of 59 Alba Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, July 11, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone and for not having insurance.
- Curtis Barry, 30, of 1018 Burlington Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, July 11, and charged with conspiracy to commit illegal use of a credit card, and conspiracy to commit – receipt of money, goods, or services obtained by illegal use of credit card.
- Jocelyn Azalie Gregor, 20, of 217 Dunham St., Apt. 26, Southington, was arrested on Wednesday, July 11, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Sean P. Mccarthy, 24, of 59 Mano Lane, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, July 11, and charged with traveling unreasonably fast.
- Jose L. Paredes, 55, of 125 Williams St., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, July 11, and charged with speeding.
- Isaac Obed DeJesus, 18, 38 Park St., first floor, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, July 12, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing and criminal violation of a protective order via threatening.
- Joshua Dejesus, 30, of 55 Foley St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, July 12, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plates, and not having insurance.
- Colby J. Gary, 35, of 218 Surrey Dr., Apt. 102, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, July 12, and charged with violation of a protective order.
- Shawn Hanscom, 46, of 19 Jacobs St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, July 12, and charged with possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Miguel Lebron, 41, of 66 Park St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, July 12, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, and violation of a town ordinance.
- Kenneth C. Charette, 52, of 24 Conlon St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, July 13, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, not having insurance, and failure of identity card holder to notify a change of address.
- Bobbi Jakiela, 44, of 42 Manor Rd., Plantsville, was arrested on Friday, July 13, and charged with failure to respond to a payable violation.
- Robert Serrano, 23, of Bristol, was arrested on Friday, July 13, and charged with interfering with an officer and second degree breach of peace.
- Theodore J. Skomars, 36, of 78 Jeannette St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, July 13, and charged with first degree failure to appear.
- Stephen Robert Stumpf, 49, of 2 Park St., Apt. 2B, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, July 13, and charged with creating public disturbance.
- Alexander Joseph Kulesza, 44, of 19 Jacobs St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, July 14, and charged with second degree burglary and sixth degree larceny.
- Joseph N. Labutis Jr., 49, of 535 Main St., New Hartford, was arrested on Saturday, July 14, and charged traveling too fast for conditions, reckless driving, evading responsibility of injury or property damage, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence with a child under the age of 18 as passenger, failure to signal on a restricted turn, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, risk of injury or risk or impairing the morals of a child, and interfering with an officer.
- Joseph Edward Mangan, 29, of 74 Queen St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, July 14, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Zachary Matthew Miller, 18, of 174 Medford St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, July 14, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons in the motor vehicle, and violation of a town ordinance.
- Peter Wesche, 53, of 178 Goodwin St., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, July 15, and charged with disorderly conduct, and second degree threatening.