‘Ride for Liv’ set for July 29

On Sunday July 29, The Olivia Fusco Friendship Foundation is hosting the 3rd Annual Motorcycle “Ride for Liv” in honor of Olivia Fusco who lost her life at the age of 14 in a motor vehicle accident in July 2015.

This year’s event will be held Sunday, July 29 at The Bristol Swedish Social Club, Barlow Street. Registration is 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

The ride leaves at 11 a.m. and returns to the club at 2 p.m.

The proceeds from this event will support programs for children with special needs, and youth arts through scholarship funds.

There will be food, live music, raffles, vendors, and prizes for the best and worst hands. Riders are $25. Couples are $40. Non-riders are $20.