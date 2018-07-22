Hailee Steinfeld leaves you wanting more

by MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

After listening to Hailee Steinfeld’s singles, watching her videos, and catching her as an opener in 2016 for Meghan Trainor, I already wanted to hear more from the pop singe.

She has released an EP, “Haiz.” But I’ve been waiting for her first full-length album that builds upon her pop single sound.

And after seeing her perform as the opener for Charlie Puth July 19 at the Mohegan Sun Arena, I want to hear any even more from the pop performer.

Steinfeld– who first caught the public’s eye as an actress when she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in the 2010 remake of “True Grit”– has been fortunate to have a musical career accompanied by tasty, empowering pop music treats like “Most Girls,” “Starving,” and “Love Myself” (all included in her eight song setlist at the Mohegan). And in concert, accompanied by recorded musical tracks and an energetic crew of back up dancer, Steinfeld delivered them with joy and charm.

Charm is the key word for Steinfeld. She is immensely likeable. Her stage presence easily drew the young female audience in. She came off as your best friend, with whom you could hang out at the mall or laugh with over pizza.

She was the perfect opener for Charlie Puth. She put you in a happy mood, ready for the hit song stylings of Charlie Puth.

However, when Steinfeld left the stage after her final bows, she left me with a burning question mark?

Where is that album?

I give Hailee Steinfeld four out of four stars.

PHOTOS by MIKE CHAIKEN