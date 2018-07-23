Obituary: Monique (Nolet) Corbin, 87

Monique (Nolet) Corbin, 87, of Bristol, widow of Jean Philippe Theriault and Albert Corbin passed away Friday July 20, 2018 at the Bristol Hospital.

Monique was born October 11, 1930 in St. Rose, Quebec, Canada, daughter of the late Ernest and Marie (Perreault) Nolet.

She is survived by her sons, Armand Theriault and his wife Deborah of Southington, Gary Theriault and his wife Alice of Southington, her daughters, Christiane Theriault and Shirley Schilling both of Michigan, her brother, Julian Nolet of Quebec, Canada and eleven grandchildren. She is predeceased by her daughters, Diane and Guylaine and son, Joel.

A private burial will be held in St. Anne Cemetery, Sturbridge, MA. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.

