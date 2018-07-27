Obituaries: Chery Gianesini

Cheryl (Jacquemin) Gianesini, 71, of Terryville, died Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at Yale-New Haven Hospital following a long battle with cancer.

Cheryl was born January 1, 1947, as “Bristol’s First Baby” in Bristol, CT. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Florence (Downs) Jacquemin and had lived in the Terryville/Bristol area all of her life. Cheryl graduated from Terryville High School in 1965 and attended the Calvary Advent Christian Church in Bristol all of her life. She has served as the Plymouth Registrar of Voters for over 25 years and has been an active member of the Plymouth Democratic Town Committee during that time. Previously, she spent many years as a teller at Thomaston Savings Bank in Thomaston. Cheryl was active in the community in various capacities, ranging from leading Cub Scout and Brownie Troops to PTA organizations up and down the Plymouth School System. She was an avid bowler, participating in leagues in Terryville, Bristol, and Thomaston. Her creative passions were displayed over the years through ceramics, crafting, sewing, and costume-making.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Peter Gianesini, Sr. of Terryville, her son Peter Jr., his wife Julie and their daughter Isabelle; her son Paul Gianesini of Terryville; and her daughter Julie Flammia of Terryville, her husband Vito, and their two sons on the way, as well as a sister, Rose Dubowsky of Bristol, several nephews, nieces, great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Paul Jacquemin, and two sisters, Laurel Jacquemin and Joan Strecker.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 30th, at 11:00a.m. at the Calvary Advent Christian Church, 517 West Street in Bristol, followed by burial in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville Sunday from 3:00 – 6:00p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Cheryl's name to the Calvary Advent Christian Church, or JNMRF, which supports the rescue and rehoming of Norwegian Elkhounds, P.O. Box 65, Mendenhall, PA 19357.