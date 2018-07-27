Obituaries: Irmgard Busse

Irmgard (Felber) Busse, 87, widow of the late Richard A. Busse, died on Wednesday (July 25, 2018) at TouchPoints at Farmington. Irmgard was born in Munich, Germany on January 4, 1931 and was a daughter of the late Earhart and Rose Felber.

Born and raised in Germany, Irmgard later moved to Bristol. She had a passion for all living animals and enjoyed to cook, especially food from her native land, reading, flowers and long walks in nature.

Irmgard is survived by her daughter: Linda Busse and her cat, Katie and her bird, Lily of Bristol; her sister: Elfie and her husband Charles Minitaro of Easton; and her beloved niece: Jutti and her husband Josef Wensauer of Germany. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by brother: Earhart Felber and her two sisters: Rose Baier and Elsa Dauser.

Irmgard’s family would like to send out a special heartfelt thank you and sincere gratitude to Touchpoints of Farmington for their never ending devotion and excellent care from the beginning to the end.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave Bristol, will be assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Please visit Irmgard’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com