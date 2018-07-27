Obituaries: John H. Kucinskas, Sr.

John H. Kucinskas, Sr., 67, of Bristol, husband of Brenda (LaPointe) Kucinskas, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 22, 2018, while vacationing at his lake house in Eagle Lake, ME. John was born in Bristol on May 9, 1951 and was the son of the late Charles and Josephine (Cascone) Kucinskas. He was a lifelong Bristol resident, and a member of St. Anthony Church, the Parish of St. Francis de Sales, Bristol.

John graduated from Bristol Central H.S. in 1969, received his Bachelor’s degree from UMass-Amherst in 1973, before earning his M.B.A from the University of New Haven in 1975. He was a proud, longtime member of the Bristol Boys Club, a Senior Member of the Forestville Boys Club, and part of the Older Members Association for over 30 years. He was a member of the Bristol Fish & Game Club and the Bethlehem Rod & Gun Club, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling with his wife and their very dear group of friends. He was a beloved member of the Bristol community, and his wisdom, generosity, and selfless spirit will be forever remembered and appreciated by all who were lucky enough to have known him.

In addition to his loving wife, John is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John H. Kucinskas, Jr., and Rachel Kucinskas and their daughter Ivy; a daughter and son-in-law, Julie Ann and Brian Rosano; a brother, Robert Kucinskas of Plant City, FL; a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and David Niland of Fort Mill, SC; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 9 a.m. from Funk Funeral home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Anthony Church, Bristol for a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in John’s memory to the Bristol Boys and Girls Club, 255 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit John’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com