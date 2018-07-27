Obituary: Paul MacDowell, 74

Paul MacDowell, 74 of Bristol passed away on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at Bristol Hospital.

Born August 19, 1943 in Milford, he was the son of the late Elmore and Marjorie (Bray) MacDowell.

Paul resided at SArc on Summer St. in Plantsville for over 35 years. He enjoyed writing.

He is survived by his two brothers; Gene MacDowell and wife Valerie of FL and Phillip MacDowell and wife Barbara of Southington along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five brothers, John, Alan, David, Thomas and Raymond.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Arc of Southington, 201 W. Main St., Plantsville, CT 06479. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafhg.com