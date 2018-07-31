Citizens asked to help name street

In a press release from the office of Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, the city’s top elected official is asking citizens to suggest street names for the new roadway on the old Centre Mall property.

“This street was constructed to create easier access to the new Bristol Hospital Ambulatory Care Center as well as future businesses. The city has been planning the development of the olde Centre Mall property for years, and this is an exciting step in moving forward. We believe the community should be involved in naming this new street as we begin a new chapter for Bristol’s downton,” said Zoppo-Sassu.

The mayor is asking that citizens email their suggestions to the “Mayor’s office,” mayorsoffice@bristolct.gov, or write a letter with their suggestions to arrive no later than 5:00 PM on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.”

Once all submissions are in, the will be reviewed by the Bristol Development Authority, “and a vote on the list of potential names will be presented to the community to vote on the final name,” according to the press release.

“This project has been moving along nicely and we are excited to open up this opportunity for Bristol residents to choose a name,” said Justin Malley, executive director of the BDA.