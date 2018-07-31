Connecticut Republicans hold primary Aug. 14

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Republican Primary will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 14, from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Running for the office of governor is Mark Boughton, who is endorsed by the party, Timothy M. Herbst, Steve Obsitnik, Bob Stefanowski, and David Stemerman.

Party endorsed Joe Markley, will be running against Jayme Stevenson and Erin E. Stewart for the position of lieutenant governor.

In the race for state treasurer is party endorsed Thad Gray and Dita Art Linares.

Sue Hatfield has the party’s endorsement for attorney general, and will be running against John Shaban.

Running for U.S. Senator is party endorsed Matthew Corey, and Dominic Rapini.

Kurt Miller is the party endorsed candidate for comptroller, and will be running against Mark Greenberg.

Polling locations will be open around the city, separated by district. District 77-1 will vote at Edgewood School, 345 Mix St.; 77-2 will vote at Northeast Middle School, 530 Stevens St.; 77-3 will vote at Mountain View School, 71 Vera Rd.; 77-4 will vote at Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St.; 78-1 will vote at Chippens Hill Middle School, 551 Peacedale St.; 78-2 will vote at West Bristol School, 500 Clark Ave.; 79-1 will vote at South Side School, 21 Tuttle Rd.; 79-2 will vote at the Bristol Elks Club, 126 South St.; and, district 79-3 will vote at Greene-Hills School, 718 Pine St.

Absentee ballots will be counted at Bristol City Hall, 111 North Main St.