Democratic state primary scheduled for Aug. 14

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Democratic Primary will vote on Tuesday, Aug. 14, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Running for the office of governor is Ned Lamont, who is endorsed by the party, and Joe Ganim.

Party endorsed Susan Bysiewicz, will be running against Eva Bermudez Zimmerman for the position of lieutenant governor.

In the race for state treasurer is party endorsed Shawn Wooden and Dita Bhargava.

William Tong has the party’s endorsement for attorney general. He will be running against Paul R. Doyle and Chris Mattei.

Polling locations will be open around the city, separated by district. District 77-1 will vote at Edgewood School, 345 Mix St.; 77-2 will vote at Northeast Middle School, 530 Stevens St.; 77-3 will vote at Mountain View School, 71 Vera Rd.; 77-4 will vote at Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St.; 78-1 will vote at Chippens Hill Middle School, 551 Peacedale St.; 78-2 will vote at West Bristol School, 500 Clark Ave.; 79-1 will vote at South Side School, 21 Tuttle Rd.; 79-2 will vote at the Bristol Elks Club, 126 South St.; and, district 79-3 will vote at Greene-Hills School, 718 Pine St.

Absentee ballots will be counted at Bristol City Hall, 111 North Main St.