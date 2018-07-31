Fire report published July 27

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following calls:

July 6

39 Business Park Dr., natural vegetation fire, other.

West Washington Street and King Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

21 Tuttle Rd., removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator.

Mountain Road and Middle Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

81 Grove Ave., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

169 High St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

2 Dallas Ave., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

26 Lincoln Place, unauthorized burning.

July 7

48 Driscoll Dr., smoke detector activation, no fire.

1400 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

83 Bellevue Ave., unauthorized burning.

Patton Drive and Macarthur Drive, authorized controlled burning.

233 Camp St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

200 Blakeslee St., EMS call, party transported by non-fire agency.

820 Stafford Ave., dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire.

11 Mellen St., lock-out.

781 King St., cooking fire, confined to container.

July 8

236 Center St., assist police or other governmental agency.

Ashley Road and Sperry Road, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

July 9

536 Emmett St., water or steam leak.

Eugene Avenue and Willis Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

July 10

61 Bellevue Ave., false alarm or false call.

269 West Washington St., carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.

160 West Washington St., alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

Memorial Boulevard and East Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

269 Washington St., carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.

160 West Washington St., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

35 Ruth St., good intent call, other.

57 Middle St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

1200 Farmington Ave., good intent call, other.

198 Maple Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

303 Main St., vicinity alarm.

July 11

575 Broad St., sprinkler activation due to malfunction.

360 Maple Ave., power line down.

34 Farmington Ave., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

36 Hill St., smoke or odor removal.

2 Page Park, lock-out.

July 12

50 Emmett St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

117 Davis Dr., smoke detector sounded due to malfunction.

117 Davis Dr., smoke detector activation, no fire.

540 Emmett St., natural vegetation fire, other.

223 Broad St., natural vegetation fire, other.

20 Putnam St., brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire.

480 Wolcott St.

1019 Farmington Ave.

443 Burlington Ave.