Obituaries: Catherine DeLucy

Catherine (Rasmus) DeLucy, 91, loving wife of the late Anthony DeLucy, passed away at Sheriden Woods on Sunday, July 29, 2018. Catherine was born on October 11, 1927 in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania to the late Anthony and Catherine (Bedeski) Rasmus.

Catherine is survived by her brother: Raymond Rasmus and his wife Betty; a sister: Shirley Ganas; and a special niece: Carol Skurkis. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Catherine is predeceased by her nine siblings: Anthony, Henry, John, Theresa, Josephine, Lottie, Joan and Evelyn.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol, on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at 10:30AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 will be assisting the family.

