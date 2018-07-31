Obituaries: Jacqueline Gaski

Jacqueline “Jacki” Gaski, 62, of Bristol, died Saturday, July 28, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family. Jacki was born in Bristol, CT and was a daughter of the late Frank Gaski and Blanche (Bizier) Gaski.

Jacki had a one of a kind laugh and loved to have a good time. She loved spending time with her best friends, Valerie and Terri. Jacki enjoyed photography, reading, visiting Cape Cod, attending art shows and creating stained glass.

In addition to her mother, Jacki is survived by her uncle: Leo Bizier and his wife Joan of Bristol: her two aunts: Mickey Broza of Long Island and Mary Gaski of Bristol; her three nephews: Richard Gaski of Florida, James Gaski of Bristol, Frank Gaski of Texas; several great nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat: Fat Boy. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her brother: Richard Gaski.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jacki’s cousin, Brenda Gaski and her caregivers, Darleen and Michelle.

A memorial service will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol at 11 AM on Wednesday August 1, 2018. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 to 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Floyd Fund, care of Burlington Veterinary Center, 17 Covey Road, Burlington, CT 06013.

