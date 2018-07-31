Obituaries: Leonard R. Tubbs

Leonard R. Tubbs, 85, of Farmington, formerly of Bristol, died Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at Amberwoods of Farmington. Leonard was born February 27, 1933 in Norwich, CT and was a son of the late Elmer and Helen (Davis) Tubbs. He resided in Plainville and Bristol and was a member of the First Congregational Church, Bristol. Leonard is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Leonard C. (Debra) Tubbs of Berlin, Jeffrey Scott (Tamara) Tubbs of Plymouth, three daughters, Kimberly Ann Motes of Theodore, AL, Catherine Marie Tubbs and Candice Lynn Tubbs both of Bristol; Jeffrey Stewart (Beth) Tubbs of Northbridge, MA; a step-son David (Christine) Clegg and a sister Althea Pagliarulli of New Britain; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and five great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Mathew David Tubbs and two sisters, Margaret Carlton and Alma Nott. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 from 6 to 8 P.M. with memorial service to be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol at 8 P.M. Burial will at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Leonard’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

