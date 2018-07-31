Police blotter for July 27

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Melissa Gagnan, 35, of 165 Steven St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, July 16, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Melissa Jeanne Guay, 41, of 92 Robertson St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, July 16, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Christina E. Manna, 25, of 110 Union St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, July 16, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Reginald J. Wharton, 55, of 7 Allen St., Terryville, was arrested on Monday, July 16, and charged with failure to comply with fingerprint request, first degree criminal trespassing, second degree breach of peace, criminal violation of a protective order, and second degree threatening.
- Scott A. Hall, 52, of 27 Meadow Rd., Burlington, was arrested on Tuesday, July 17, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to signal on a restricted turn.
- Christian Pagan, 25, of 6 Fox Meadow Way, Wolcott, was arrested on Tuesday, July 17, and charged with two counts of violation of probation, and second degree failure to appear.
- Rene Rivera, 27, of 246 Glen St., New Britain, was arrested on Tuesday, July 17, and charged with three counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Omar Antonio Cruz, 28, of 189 Laurel St., Apt. 2A, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, July 18, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, sale of narcotic substances, distribution of controlled substances less than 1,500 feet from a school, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one half ounce of cannabis.
- Erin B. Lacombe, 42, of 36 Center St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, July 18, and charged with three counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Kemani Akil Richards, 18, of 572 Brook St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, July 18, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Shawn M. Belden, 30, of Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, July 19, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Lee A. Hollis, 50, of 175 Goodwin St., apartment R, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, July 19, and charged with criminal violation of a restraining order.
- Jonathan A. Shaw, 33, of 287 South St., apartment 1, Plymouth, was arrested on Thursday, July 19, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Jeffrey Barnes, 33, of 197 Lillian Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, July 20, and charged with sale of narcotic substances.
- Erica Elizabeth Warren, 30, of 384 Litchfield Rd., apartment F2, Watertown, was arrested on Friday, July 20, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Jailene Marie Diaz-Ramos, 24, of 95 Carolina Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, July 21, and charged with first degree failure to appear and second degree failure to appear.
- Mark Duhaime, 47, of 28 Pardee St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, July 21, and charged with second degree threatening.
- Kimberly M. Prescott, 28, of 42 Ingraham Pl., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, July 21, and charged with first degree failure to appear and violation of probation.
- Joseph Weisbecker, 32, of 28 Third St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, July 21, and charged with fifth degree larceny, sixth degree larceny, illegal use of credit card, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Michael B. Viggiani, 38, of 142 Oswego Rd., Pleasantville, New York, was arrested on Sunday, July 22, and charged with failure to drive in the proper lane.
- Joshua Werner, 40, of 1204 Stafford Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, July 22, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plates, and not having insurance.