Primary forces change in council meeting date

The City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 14 has been moved to Wednesday, Aug. 15 due to the Democratic and Republican primaries being held on Aug. 14, The Joint Board meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 15 and the city council meeting will be held at 7 p.m., both in Council Chambers. “Our City Charter requires that City Council meetings are shifted to the next day when there are elections and primaries on the second Tuesday of the month,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo- Sassu in a press release.

Both the state Democratic and Republican Parties have primaries for some of the state constitutional offices. There are no local primaries.

All polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14.