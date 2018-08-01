Bristol Blues endure tough stretch

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

Monday, July 23 was a tough game for the Bristol Blues of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League as the squad fell on the road to Martha’s Vineyard Sharks by a 10-6 push from Vineyard Baseball Park in front of 1,569 paying fans.

The Blues absorbed a tough stretch to open the contest as the Sharks led 7-0 after just three innings of action.

The home team ramped up two runs in the first inning, three in the second, and another two in the third to put the showdown out of reach.

Bristol tried to get back into the contest with a two-run fifth, a three-run sixth and one additional run in the seventh which was fueled by a 14-hit attack.

That offense simply wasn’t enough to get the Knights over the hump.

Three Bristol players posted multi-hit games as Dylan Reynolds, Ian Ostberg, and Rich Brereton all got the bat on the ball.

Reynolds went a blazing 4-of-5 with two runs scored and an RBI – improving his batting average to .342 on the campaign.

Ostberg was 3-of-5 with two runs scored and an RBI while Brereton went 2-of-5 with an RBI to pace the offense.

Reynolds and Brereton smacked out doubles while Ostberg added a three-base hit.

The Blues ended up stranding 12 runners on base that night.

Emmet Sheehan drew the loss for the Bristol program, going two innings and allowing five hits, four walks and six earned runs.

And the following night, it was another tough loss for the locals, falling to the Brockton Rox by a 5-4 final from Muzzy Field in Bristol in 11 innings.

Bristol trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the seventh but secured a 3-2 edge after notching a run in the seventh and two more in the eighth to take a one-run lead into the ninth tilt.

However, the Rox scored twice in the ninth to re-take the lead at 4-3.

The Blues refused to go quietly during the ninth frame as a late run was tallied – forcing extra innings in the 4-4 affair.

In the nearly four hour game – including a 48 minute rain delay – Neal McDermott drew a tough loss (2 IP, 2 ER, 2 BB) as Bristol allowed only six hits over those 11 innings.

Bristol starter Michael Genaro went seven strong innings over his no decision, allowing just three hits, two earned runs while posting six Ks.

The Blues had eight hits in the game as Jeremy Sagun went 2-of-3 with a run scored while being hit-by-pitch.

Reynolds smashed out a double and for the second consecutive game, Ethan Hunt also collected a two-base hit for Bristol – dropping to 24-20 overall which was six games behind the pace-setting Sharks (29-13).

And then in what would have been a rare morning tilt, the game between the Blues and the Pittsfield Suns was cancelled due to rain on Wednesday, July 25.

Thursday was another night off for Bristol then on Friday, July 27, the team was back to work against the Blues in a showdown against Brockton.

And the Rox defeated the Blues 5-2 from Muzzy Field in Bristol.

Bristol scored all its runs in the first and second innings but was shutout the rest of the evening.

Brockton notched two runs over both the third and sixth frames to ice the game.

Jimmy Sullivan and Brereton dropped in two hits apiece to lead the Bristol offense.

Blues’ chucker Kelvin Sosa hung in for 2.2 innings, allowing six hits, three earned runs and a walk while punching out three batters.

Saturday saw the Blues travel back to Nashua again to battle the Silver Knights and this time around, Bristol dropped a tough 2-1 decision.

The contest, played at Holman Stadium in New Hampshire, went only five innings – taking just 1:25 to play.

Nashua led 2-0 after scoring runs in the third and fourth tilts while Bristol notched one in the top of the fifth.

Pitcher Luke Dawson went the distance for the Silver Knights, allowing two hits, one earned run and two walks over his five innings of work.

Casey Elbin pitched four frames for the Blues, posting five hits, two earned runs, and three walks in the losing effort.

In the Bristol fifth, Peyton Stephens singled in Brereton to chop the deficit to 2-1 but the squad could not creep any closer.

Comments? Email mletendre@BristolObserver.com.