Obituaries: Jeannette Dominguez-Porrini

Jeannette Dominguez-Porrini, 43, of Bristol, passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side on Friday, July 27, 2018. Jeannette was born on July 6, 1975, in New York City, the daughter of Rosa (George) Dominguez.

Jeannette is known for the love and light that she consistently poured out to everyone she met. Her incredible faith and strength in the way she handled challenges was an inspiration to many of us: “Don’t let life’s challenges paralyze you, LEARN and RISE from every outcome with a SMILE” – JP.

Jeannette was a woman with an incredible drive that led to many accomplishments, including her career as an insurance broker for the Willis Group for twenty years.

The light of the Lord shined through Jeannette every day and her vast love for all will never perish.

In addition to her mother, of Bristol, she is survived by her husband Francis J. Porrini, Jr.; daughter Arianna; and son Frankie, all of Bristol; sister Rebecca Dominguez; and brother Jason Dominguez, both of Bristol; her maternal grandparents, Sergio and Maria George of NY; uncle Sergio George of FL; and niece and nephews Natalie Feliciano, Rudy Otero and Sparks Dominguez, all of Bristol. She was predeceased by her aunt Maria George.

Services will be held at The Waterbury Church of Christ (3211 N Main St. Waterbury, CT) on Saturday, August 4, 2018. Calling hours will be from 10:00a-12:00p, with a service and burial immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to OneLife Foundation (P.O. Box 1602, Bristol, CT 06011), a nonprofit corporation inspired by Jeannette’s desire to use her life experiences to bring communities together in wellness through awareness.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Jeannette’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com