Obituaries: Richard Lawrence Townsend

Richard Lawrence Townsend, 69, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday July 26th 2018 at home. Richard was born in Dryden at home on August 5, 1948 and was the son of the late Robert and Frances Townsend. He lived in Mt. Morris, Michigan most of his life, and resided in Bristol the last 10 years of his life.

Dick graduated from Michigan School of the Deaf in Flint, MI. He worked at General Motors as a skilled trade carpenter for over 30 years. Sports kept him busy in high school as he was a sports star in football and baseball. Hobbies on included fishing, hunting, bowling and riding his Harley. Dick’s jokes and silly character will be missed and forever remembered.

Dick is survived by his daughter Turquoise Townsend; a son Telly Townsend; a brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Patricia Townsend; a sister and brother-in-law Vivian and Dave Wilcox; a sister and brother-in-law Vickie and Duby Brocker; a sister Peggy Chisholm; a partner Diann Sahlin, her sons Jason Sahlin and Jonny Sahlin.

Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday August 1, 2018 at The Polish American Political Club at 3 Makara St Terryville, Connecticut 06786 from 1-5 p.m.

