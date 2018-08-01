Obituaries: Walter Lewandoski, Sr.

Walter Lewandoski, Sr., 99, of Wolcott, CT, widower of Irene (Goodrow) Lewandoski, passed away July 29, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. Born on March 15, 1919 in Wolcott, CT, he was a son of the late John and Rose (Gworek) Lewandoski. A lifelong resident of Wolcott, Walter helped out on his Uncle Tom’s farm until entering the U.S. Army in 1942, where he proudly served in the South Pacific theater until the end of W.W. II. He returned home to become an innovative spring maker, starting his career at CT Spring and shortly after becoming the first employee of The Rowley Spring Company of Bristol where he worked for 34 years before retiring. He became a respected member of the Wolcott Volunteer Fire Department, CO. 2, serving as Captain and being honored as a Life Member. Walter loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing and trapping. He also enjoyed tending to his garden and providing many friends and family with his legendary “Polish Plum” tomato seedlings. He enjoyed throwing horse shoes and playing golf for many years and was a longtime fan of the Boston Red Sox and UCONN Huskies. He was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Church. Walter is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Walter, Jr. and Ruth (Redman) Lewandoski of Bristol, CT; his daughter and son-in-law Debra and Ron Lamontagne of Center Barnstead, NH; five grandchildren Brittany, Mikayla, and Ashlee Lewandoski, Seth Lamontagne and his wife Melissa, and Aubrey Blanchart; one great grandchild Lacey Lamontagne and several nieces and nephews. Walter was predeceased by five brothers and four sisters. A funeral mass will be held Friday, August 3, at St. Stanislaus Church, 215 West St., Bristol, at 9:30a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday evening from 6-8pm at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wolcott Volunteer Fire Department Co. 2, 58 North St., Wolcott, CT 06716. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

